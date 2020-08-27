FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia recently hit a grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19. Per capita, the state reported the most cases per day over a seven-day average — more than any other state in the nation.
While Gov. Brian Kemp disputes the findings from a White House report, Fulton County is receiving needed help from a nonprofit run by actor Sean Penn.
Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE, is teaming up with county leaders and the health department on a $3 million effort to expand local testing and relief.
“We at CORE are proud to partner with this Fulton County team, implementing a holistic system based on the guidance of public health experts and signs of progress from communities like the Navajo Nation,” Penn said.
The funding comes from the CARES Act and was distributed through the county. Teni-Ola Ogunjobi with CORE says it’s a unique step among the many locations they’re serving.
“Fulton County is the first government funding we’ve received as an organization nationwide,” said Ogunjobi, CORE’s Communications & Community Outreach manager. “Them putting their money behind us and giving us warehouse and office space, it’s been great.”
Penn said it is the organization’s hope that Fulton County will serve as a model for the rest of the nation – and quickly.
Georgia has lost approximately 5,000 lives to the pandemic. Fulton County leads the state with about 500 deaths.
The two-time Academy Award-winner announced the partnership in Alpharetta, alongside CORE Co-Founder and CEO Ann Lee, Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, Fulton County Manager Dick Anderson, and Fulton County Board of Health District Director Dr. Lynn Paxton.
“Testing matters,” Pitts said. “And our partnership with CORE is critical to reaching our testing goals by the end of 2020.”
That goal is to test one million people in Fulton County by the end of the year. To carry out the mission, CORE, along with the medical app Curogram, is promising to streamline testing from its stationary site on Northpoint Parkway in Alpharetta, in addition to deploying six mobile units. The effort is committed to providing test results within 72 hours and government-supported contact tracing.
Anderson said the Alpharetta location administers more than a thousand tests daily.
Acknowledging COVID-19’s impact on low-income groups and minorities, CORE is helping those considered high-risk with the aftereffects of the deadly virus. The funding will also support safe quarantining, food and hygiene kits, financial aid for coronavirus-effected households and information on best practices after testing positive.
Ogunjobi says they’re being met with gratitude for their outreach and for debunking false information. How often you should get tested is among the guidelines CORE passes along.
“Essential workers should get tested every two weeks,” Ogunjobi advised. “Most people should be tested once a month. We want people to shift their thinking and make testing a lifestyle.”
CORE is no stranger to Fulton County. The nonprofit has administered more than 100,000 free COVID-19 tests locally since April 30. The organization’s local data shows positive cases spiked from 4 percent to 13 percent around the July 4th and Juneteenth holidays, and is presently down to 8 percent. The organization also has 10 years of crisis response under its belt. It first organized for the deadly 2010 earthquake in Haiti, followed by disasters in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico and the mainland United States.
White House data on coronavirus cases puts Georgia under an unfavorable light, but Ogunjobi says it reinforces their message.
“It helps people understand how serious this is,” she said. “The coronavirus hasn’t gone anywhere.”
CORE is reacting by scaling up their community mobilizing and outreach members. It’s their hope that with more resources and building trust in communities, engagement will lead to an increase in testing.
People of all ages are welcome to receive a shallow nasal or oral diagnostic test. It’s free with no documentation required. You can find more information and pre-register online at coreresponse.org/covid19-atlanta. On-site registration is also available. If you would like a mobile testing unit to respond to your religious organization, nonprofit, or other location, email georgia@coreresponse.org.
For more testing locations, check the Fulton County Board of Health website. Check back frequently because locations change weekly.
