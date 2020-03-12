ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell High School made history March 2 with it’s first Black History Celebration, created by the Black Student Union, featuring former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
Abrams covered an array of topics, including Black History Month, voting rights and her history in politics. She also praised the school and students for founding the Black Student Union. But the focus of her discussion was on how she defined and measured her own victories.
“When you talk about your successes, it’s not what you’ve achieved, it’s who you’ve helped,” Abrams said. “Black History is not about lauding people for being black. It’s about acknowledging what we’ve done to make America great… And every story told is not a story about ultimate success, ultimate triumph.”
She pointed to her own story when she lost the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. Yes, becoming governor was one of her goals, and she is fully aware she is not the governor, Abrams said, but she also wanted to bring underrepresented voices to the light.
“When I look at the arc of black history, I saw with confidence and with great authority that in 2018, we won,” she said. “What I learned early on is that victory cannot be measured by the metrics devised by those in charge. Because when you measure your success by those who do not have any intention for you to succeed, you will never move forward. You will never achieve… But when you decide what actually matters, when you plant your flag and your feet, deciding this is what your journey should look like? Victory takes on an entirely new meaning.”
The record-breaking voter turnout in 2018, for example, is an indicator of her victory, Abrams said.
“We turned out voices that had not been heard before,” she said. “Their votes were not in vain. And even their attempts were not in vain.”
Abrams also spoke about one of her most formative moments as a child, which helped put her on the road she is on today.
After she was selected as Avondale High School’s valedictorian in unincorporated DeKalb County, Abrams was invited to the governor’s mansion for a reception with other state valedictorians. When she and her parents arrived, however, a security guard stopped them.
“He looks at me, he looks at my parents, but he doesn’t ask my mom for the invitation,” she said. “He says, ‘This is a private event. You don’t belong here.’”
Those words set the tone for the evening for Abrams.
“I do not recall a single moment of my time in the governor’s mansion,” Abrams said. “All I remember is the man standing in front of the most powerful place in Georgia looking at me and telling me I don’t belong.”
The incident later inspired her to look at ways to change the current systems for the better. And others can do the same, she added, if they follow three steps: know what you want, why you want it and how you get it.
“You can make the world what you need it to be,” Abrams said. “It is hard. It is mean. It is uncomfortable. And it is entirely possible… Every generation, we become a better people. Every generation, we become brighter and more thoughtful. And while we may regress at moments, we are always progressing as long as we believe in our possibilities.”
