3 questions for State Senate (District 56) Candidate Sarah Beeson

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
I support exploring alternative revenue streams, such as increasing the cigarette tax at the state level to be more in line with the national average. The state currently spends more on providing care for those with tobacco-related illnesses than it brings in through the existing cigarette tax rate. By evaluating our large corporate tax breaks and increasing the cigarette tax, Georgia can increase state revenue to weather the economic downturn.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
The state’s education funding should be rebuilt and protected since our current lawmakers voted to slash nearly $1 billion from K-12 funding just this year. Additionally, the state should expand Medicaid by opting into the Affordable Care Act. We have millions in tax dollars we have already paid but cannot utilize because of our lawmakers’ refusal to opt into the Affordable Care Act, which could support Medicaid initiatives, improve maternal mortality, and fund hospitals.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
My top priority in the coming legislative session is to expand access to affordable healthcare for all Georgians and expedite the state’s economic recovery for both workers and businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.