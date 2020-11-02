3 questions for State Senate (District 56) Candidate John Albers (Incumbent)

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
Georgia is rebounding faster than most every other state! We are top 7 in the nation lowering the unemployment rate at a record pace. As the No. 1 state to do business for seven straight years and having a robust recovery, our revenue is returning quickly. Georgia is considered one of the most fiscally responsible states with no debt and a AAA bond rating. This fiscal responsibility has been critical to our success.
My strategy is simple, we will continue to safely and quickly keep our economy moving forward. We all took pay cuts in the Senate to help the budget. In addition, I have donated my entire legislative salary. I believe we should always lead by example and help others.
In North Fulton, we are working together to assure our economy is growing back at a record pace. During the pandemic, I worked and led efforts with our North Fulton cities, county, schools, federal counterparts, etc. I have been endorsed by all the North Fulton mayors, commissioners, School Board members, demonstrating teamwork. Experience was critical during this time and made a real difference! I am also endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) as well as a “Champion of Georgia’s Cities” by GMA. In 2020, ACCG presented me with the Legislative Services Award. These efforts help build our economy and restore revenues.
Thankfully we are not California, New York, Illinois and others who have double-digit unemployment, massive deficits and long-term challenges. Georgia is coming back strong!
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
Public safety, education, families, special needs, small business and healthcare need to be protected always. I have passed legislation in the Senate to measure all tax credits to assure we have a return on investment for the state. I will continue to look at cutting any incentives which are not providing the benefits back to the state.
During my tenure, we have added billions to education and gave the largest teacher pay raise in history. For this reason and others, I am endorsed by the leading teacher organization, Educators First, and our North Fulton School Board Members. I helped all our homeowners in 2018 when Fulton County raised property assessments by 20-300 percent by passing legislation to reset values to the lowest amount in three years and never allow an increase more than 3 percent. This helped our families!
As the Senate Chairman of Public Safety, we need to make sure our first responders are protected as well as our National Guard. Our families with special needs are very important to me which is why I authored and passed Ava’s Law for children with autism and continue to add funds to the budget for waivers and community programs.
Our low tax rates and business friendly environment helps our small businesses. We need to continue to help our job creators; and I have sponsored numerous bills to help reduce burdensome regulations. Healthcare is paramount especially during the pandemic and we need to maintain a robust medical infrastructure with public/private partnerships.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
I am currently working on my 2021 legislative priorities. I began work this year and will pass in 2021 increased senior citizen tax exemptions for school taxes. We need to be competitive with other counties and reward those who paid the longest. I will champion an additional $2,000 pay raise for teachers (on top of the $3,000 in 2019) and continue to fully fund education.
I will work on final passage of the Max Gruver Act which passed the Senate this year and was stalled due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, some hazing rituals at colleges and universities across the country have caused injuries or even deaths. One such victim was Max Gruver, a Roswell native who passed away following a ritual who this bill is named after to honor his legacy. Max’s parents, Steve and Rae Ann Gruver have dedicated their lives to keeping others safe; and I am honored to work with them on this important legislation. This bill is designed to bring an end to harmful hazing and protect our youth.
I will continue my work with the attorney general to help protect foster children, make adoptions easier and end human trafficking. I will always protect our families and communities. For those who seek to harm our fellow Georgians — you can run, but you cannot hide. I will always work tirelessly to support our men and women in uniform who serve and protect us. I will always ensure Georgia is the No. 1 place to do business!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.