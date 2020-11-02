3 questions for State Senate District 51 Candidate Steve Gooch (Incumbent)

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
Georgia is required by the state Constitution to balance its budget each year. When revenues decline, tough decisions have to be made in order to protect spending in areas that are top priority such as education, public safety and healthcare for our youth and elderly disabled citizens.
For many years, both Republicans and Democrats have been approving billions of dollars in tax credits that are meant to help stimulate the economy or specific industries. A comprehensive cost benefit analysis needs to be performed that allows the General Assembly to determine which of the lucrative tax credits are effective and which should be eliminated.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
Billions of dollars in state spending cuts were made this year as a result of the pandemic that caused most businesses to close. The cuts were made across the board and resulted in reductions of critical state and local services.
I believe spending reductions, such as what we experienced during the great recession a decade ago and again this year, helps to keep our governments more efficient and operating at optimal levels.
There will always be wasteful spending at all levels of government and we as elected officials must constantly measure the return on investment against the opportunity costs of spending taxes paid by hard working Georgians.
The discretionary spending in the state budget is one of the lowest in the nation. Per capita spending in Georgia is also among the lowest in all 50 states. And Georgia remains one of a handful of states to maintain a triple A bond rating year after year.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
We must restore the funding cuts from this past pandemic to public education. Republicans fully funded education two years ago for the first time in the state's history. We can do it again in calendar year 2021 but we must make it a priority of the Senate, House, and Executive Branch.
We need to continue working to improve access to affordable healthcare in rural Georgia by reducing unnecessary burdensome regulations to private healthcare providers and insurers.
Tort reform is much needed in Georgia. We are ranked 41st out of 50 states according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for having the worst legal environment for frivolous lawsuits and high runaway jury verdicts. Every Georgian is forced to pay higher insurance premiums as a result of the aggressiveness of billboard attorneys filing suits against individuals and businesses in anticipation of insurance companies offering cash settlements to avoid extremely expensive litigation costs.
Forsyth County has experienced some if the highest growth rates during the past decade in the Southeast. With growth comes traffic congestion, overcrowded schools, inadequate infrastructure, and the need for more a more balanced tax base. As Majority Whip of the Senate and committee chairman of transportation funding, I will work with the local governments to help address the needs of the community in order to protect the quality of life that the citizens expect.
