3 questions for State Senate (District 48) Candidate Michelle Au

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
The challenge to Georgia’s recovery efforts from the greatest public health and economic crisis in a century hinges on how our state leaders handle our revenue shortfalls. Slash and burn, or invest and grow? I choose the latter. I will fight to maximize revenues and budget resources to prioritize long-term recovery with investments in health, education, and job creation. I will push for Georgia to leverage federal aid, including Medicaid expansion, to provide critical resources to our hospitals and help small business owners recuperate.
In addition to leveraging federal aid, we need to modernize our tax code to fund our state budget, such as raising the tobacco tax to the national average and ending special interest tax breaks. I’ll fight against budget cuts to education and public health that will take over a lifetime to recuperate from and ultimately slow Georgia’s progress. I also support the passage of the Georgia Earned Income Tax Credit to help low- and moderate-income households weather the storm.
Together, we will get through this crisis but we need strong, smart leaders to make common sense decisions based on the best interests of all Georgians, not based on partisan agendas.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
A state’s budget is not simply the Constitutional obligation of its legislative body to pass. It’s also a moral document. It’s a statement of our priorities.
It is also a moral and ethical obligation to ensure that our taxpayer’s investment is properly fiscally managed and that our priorities are funded.
We need to look to maximizing revenues before we decide to sacrifice the important things, like education, public health, and factors which promote job growth.
Look back to the recession of 2008, and the steep cuts to our education system the state made at that time. More than ten years later, we’re still trying to claw our way back from those cuts. And next fiscal year, we’re cutting almost $1 billion more.
For example, we need to take a hard look at a range of revenue sources to provide the robust financial support needed to fund our state budget, including raising the tobacco tax to the national average, and rolling back special-interest tax breaks.
We should also expand Medicaid, which would save the state more than $3 billion dollars, and help reduce our overall insurance premiums and state healthcare costs.
Stable families and healthy, productive workers lead to a stronger economy, one where people receive a quality education, get better jobs, and earn more income to reinvest into the economy.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
Georgia ranks near the bottom for access to healthcare, healthcare outcomes, and affordability of care. One way to improve along all these metrics is full expansion of Medicaid, allowing the federal tax dollars Georgians have already spent to return to our state and help our own citizens.
Medicaid expansion could particularly improve care at our under-resourced rural hospital systems, and improve our maternal mortality outcomes, which currently rank worst in the nation.
The health of individuals is intimately related to the health of the entire community, and we owe it to all Georgians to improve healthcare access for everyone.
Georgia must also implement comprehensive reform measures to address systematic inequalities in the judicial process and law enforcement. I would like to first see the repeal of “stand your ground” laws, as well as enacting measures like requiring the use of body cameras, PTSD training for police and interventions for excessive force.
There are many such reform measures that have been proposed but have not gotten any traction in our Republican majority, and these are conversations I, in particular, will want to continue to have in our state Legislature as your next state senator.
Also, right now there is a bill in the Legislature to remove the exclusions in the original Campus Carry bill. I would want this bill defeated. Campus Carry is a deeply flawed law to begin with, and it should be repealed. Guns have no business being in our places of learning.
