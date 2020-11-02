3 questions for State Senate (District 48) Candidate Matt Reeves

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
As we recover from the pandemic, I offer “a different kind of leadership,” where the state should do a few things and do them well, leaving the rest of the money and authority to hardworking Georgians and local elected officials.
We can re-grow the economy safely, get our children educated safely and ensure our community has the resources it needs, by remembering what got Georgia to be No. 1 in jobs.
We need bipartisan problem-solving and fiscal conservatism in state government, focused on common ground and common sense issues for the benefit of our local community in North Fulton and Gwinnett County.
The next District 48 State Senator will need to be an effective advocate in the 35-21 Republican majority State Senate to help our community overcome these challenges.
Keeping our local schools, jobs, healthcare, transportation, law enforcement, and other quality-of-life pillars strong during the recovery from COVID-19 is necessary.
The PPP Program and Cares Act from the federal government helped many local small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. As a small business lawyer, I remember how miserable the 2008-2013 recession was without help like that. I want to make sure that small businesses have the advocacy and freedom they need to make our small business comeback strong.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
A key difference in my race is that only I will protect the merit-based HOPE Scholarship. The merit-based HOPE Scholarship is probably the best State of Georgia program over the past 25 years. I will keep the HOPE Scholarship financially strong and merit-based, for the sake of our hardworking students’ future and our family budgets in North Fulton and Gwinnett. It would be a tragedy for the HOPE Scholarship to be bankrupted by “free college” schemes by the left.
As we recover from the pandemic, state government will be looking for opportunities to make budget cuts, and as a Republican in the 35-21 Republican majority State Senate, I would be in a better position to protect our local schools, public safety, traffic solutions, and healthcare dollars from going elsewhere in the state.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
I have reached out to independents, nonpartisans, centrist Republicans and Democrats, and many other residents in North Fulton and Gwinnett, and will advocate for 90 percent of early college admissions to go to qualified Georgia students rather than out of state residents, for local offices in Fulton and Gwinnett to become nonpartisan like our cities so that everyone will have a seat at the table, for uninsured Georgians to get covered by health insurance with preexisting condition coverage rather than to be forced onto Medicaid, to continue the fight against surprise medical billing, and to strengthen our State Ethics Commission so that state government is transparent and focused on serving the people rather than partisan politics.
