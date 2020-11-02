3 questions for State House (District 95) Candidate Beth Moore (Incumbent)

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
The Legislature’s most important job is to pass a balanced budget, which itself is a reflection of our state’s values and priorities. Nearly 85 percent of our budget goes toward four categories of government services: education (50 percent), healthcare (20 percent), criminal justice and courts (8 percent), and transportation (7 percent).
A downturn in state revenues means more educator furloughs and hiring freezes, reduced payments to medical providers, crowded courts and prisons, and unsafe roads and bridges. To maintain a functioning state government, we have an obligation to our fellow Georgians to fund these critical services.
For workers, one of the most impactful economic investments we can make is to increase access to the Childcare Assistance Program so parents can afford to go back to work. Too many moms and dads struggle with allocating their entire paycheck toward childcare versus exiting the workforce altogether. We have to make it easier for parents who want to work, while also supporting childcare jobs.
For businesses, Georgia must expand health insurance offerings and subsidies, as provided under the Affordable Care Act, to start-ups and independent contractors to encourage job creation. An entrepreneur should not be discouraged from launching a business due to concerns about the cost of health benefits. Expanding Medicaid would also repatriate $3 billion in our taxpayer dollars back to Georgia and create 50,000 new, good-paying healthcare jobs.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
There are two areas of the budget where I would like to see more efficiency and fairness in order to realize cost savings.
First, Georgia’s refusal to join 38 other states in expanding Medicaid and healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act has left us with two indelible problems: (1) a less healthy population; and (2) a patchwork of healthcare reforms which, in the aggregate, cost more and help fewer people than simply expanding Medicaid.
The State of Georgia relinquishes $6 million per year to individual taxpayers who claim the rural healthcare tax credit. Yet there’s no evidence these credits actually help. Two more rural hospitals in Georgia have closed since the start of the pandemic — nine total over the past 12 years. Hospitals don’t need a politically expedient tax credit; they need systemic reform in how we deliver healthcare to hard-working Georgians outside of Atlanta. Expanding Medicaid would infuse $3 billion into our communities and help prevent rural Georgia from becoming a healthcare desert.
Second, we can reduce the amount we spend on the cost of incarceration by supporting more accountability courts, mental health services and alternative reform programs for non-violent drug offenders. It is more compassionate and cost-effective to offer rehabilitation to those addicted to drugs or suffering from mental illness than it is to pay full room and board to keep them imprisoned and separated from their support networks.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
Following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, I joined the Georgia House Democratic Caucus in calling for passage of our “Justice For All” legislative package, with 12 specific reforms. Passing the Hate Crimes Bill last session was a good start by enhancing sentencing guidelines for those who commit violence against populations based on race, nationality, religion and sexual orientation. But Georgia still has a long way to go on social justice and racial justice reforms.
I sponsored a bill to create the District Attorney Oversight Commission to hold rogue D.A.s accountable. This is not a partisan issue — several Georgia communities suffer under ineffective D.A.s, yet there’s currently no legal remedy to recall or remove them. By contrast, we have institutional oversight for judges, defense attorneys and police officers. Why are D.A.s exempt?
Additionally, it’s time to retire the use of no-knock warrants. We’ve seen in the cases of Katherine Johnston, Breonna Taylor and countless others that no-knock warrants are dangerous to officers, suspects and innocent bystanders. Justice cannot be served under the pretense of a home invasion by government officials.
Furthermore, Georgia must equip every member of law enforcement with body cams, and those cameras must be on during all interactions with the public. Body cams provide critical evidence — that often benefits officers — and are proven to reduce the use of unnecessary force.
