3 questions for State House District 9 Candidate Will Wade

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
I don’t see the same “strapped for revenue” scenario that the question intimates. I see our economy rebounding much quicker than most expected. Have we seen a dip due to the initial health and economic conditions caused by COVID-19? Yes, but we also see that Georgia has outpaced the nation in recovery. My goal as a state legislator is to use my business background to ensure we have a healthy rainy-day fund and look for and recommend surgical budget cuts in areas of bureaucratic duplication.
My overall strategy will be to measure impacts of uncertain events (both short-term and long-term impacts), provide measured responses, including temporary state intervention that is targeted at the primary risk factors. Then utilize the concept of continuous improvement as it relates to the results from any state action. I applaud Governor Kemp and other state leaders that have maintained a balanced approach to both lives and livelihoods. I also believe in times with temporary shocks to the unemployment rate, we must utilize our technical colleges to help those who are seeking new career options. The economic ecosystem of Georgia is healthier than most states, and I will work to make improvements going forward when and where necessary.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
Initially, I want to see more consolidation of the duplicated services of the state Department of Education and Governor’s Office of Student Achievement. I also believe we need to take a hard look at state-owned properties that are the most expensive to continue to own.
One of my goals during the first year is to really dive in and obtain a deeper understanding of the state budget. I believe we can make improvements each year by doing some good old fashioned spring cleaning. I also want to acknowledge that this process is not just about numbers on a sheet of paper. This impacts people, and I will always give a thoughtful and diligent review to see what is in the best interest of Georgians receiving state services as well as the Georgia taxpayers who pay for those services. In my view, we need to assess the impact that state programs have and support those that provide intended outcomes and reduce — and in some cases remove — programs that are ineffective or obsolete.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
I want to ensure we meet improvements to broadband, especially rural Georgia. Additionally, I want to see us, as a legislative body, make 21st century adjustments to the QBE formula. I’m also interested in helping facilitate more access to technology in the delivery of healthcare services.
I believe the 21st century will be one that focuses on wellness, and that means showcasing tools and strategies for individuals to take control of their personal well-being. I’m passionate about education, and I am hopeful we can make meaningful policy improvements that empowers the classroom educator, the student and the families in Georgia.
We have a unique opportunity over the next decade to ensure that our citizens can thrive no matter their ZIP code.
Lastly, my personal goal is to be a legislator that builds on unity, effectiveness
