3 questions for State House (District 79) Candidate Michael S. Wilensky (Incumbent)

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
In our current economy we must examine every avenue to make life better for residents in Georgia. We should complete a full review of all of our tax credits to make sure we are not giving away money to out-of-state corporations. That money should be used in our great State. Also, Georgia›s tobacco current excise tax is one of the lowest in the country! If we match the national average, we could raise and reinvest $500 million per year. Last, we need to examine our healthcare system and the costs associated with providing care. Expanding Medicaid is the fiscally responsible thing to do. It would cover more people for less cost than the current waivers and would draw a 90% match in federal dollars. Georgia is leaving $100›s of millions on the table by not making this easy decision.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
Georgia has one of the lowest per capita budgets. We do an amazing job of balancing our budget every year. In the 2019 legislative session the budget was cut by $2.2 Billion. I voted no to these cuts as the cuts will hurt the most vulnerable - the elderly, the sick, students and teachers. About $1 Billion was cut from our education system. The state has a «rainy day fund» that has approximately $500 Million dollars in it. Clearly this pandemic is a rainy day and we need to explore this option. Last, we must protect services to help the elderly and those living with disabilities. Families should not be forced to move out of Georgia because they cannot get the help they need from our state when so many other states are helping their most vulnerable citizens.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
I would like to see legislation passed to curb the amount of Schedule II narcotics prescribed. I would like to see common sense safe gun ownership laws passed. I would also like to see Georgians be able to vote on allowing resort destination casinos in our State. These are not just regular casinos, but these have specific regulations. We need to find out if the citizens of our State would like this option, which would bring a very large amount of revenue to our State and bring a very large amount of jobs. It would also provide more college scholarships through the HOPE scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.