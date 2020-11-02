3 questions for State House (District 79) Candidate Andrea Johnson

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
The only sustainable way to increase government revenue is to maintain and increase the attraction of Georgia as a place to start, maintain, and grow businesses. By keeping businesses in control of their owners, and not government bureaucrats, Georgia will continue to be an appealing and attractive place to do business. Furthermore, Georgia has a history of maintaining a strong “rainy day” fund, as well as a balanced budget, both of which I will fully support as your State Representative. This is how the state helps people live prosperous and happy lives.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
Those educating future generations, and protecting our rights and property should not worry about cuts in government spending.
However, while the state legislature is a part time job, the benefits that state legislators far surpass what should be given to people who should be leading the government for the benefit of the people, especially in our current crisis. For example, “per diem” payments to legislators for service on committees, as well as retirement funds and health care, are benefits that many Georgians do not have, yet part-time government servants are entitled to. By cutting this, it would both save money and reaffirm a culture where politicians work for us.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
. Cowardly politicians seek to scapegoat police by defunding them, rather than fix the laws and policies that they passed that created this toxic environment. Pandering for votes by risking our safety and security is not acceptable.
As your representative, I will introduce legislation that will ensure that the rights of Georgia citizens, as well as the rights of law enforcement personnel performing their vital and lawful duties, are kept sacred and protected.
Our local community knows better than faceless DeKalb County bureaucrats on the best way to raise and support children and their education. As your representative I’ll fight to increase local control of our schools and make them a shining light for Georgia.
While our schools are better than many, they can be best. Our local cities should run our local schools, with our tax money going to our students, not being squandered and wasted in other parts of the county.
Democratic politicians want to fix the Coronavirus crisis--BY RAISING OUR TAXES! Georgia House Democrats want to raise your taxes for their social experiments at a time when many of us cannot afford any tax increases to pay for government mismanagement of resources.
My opponent’s voting record shows he votes with his Democratic house members the majority of the time.
As your representative, I will stand up against ridiculous self-serving legislation that aims to increase government spending, and your taxes, district-wide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.