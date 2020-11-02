3 questions for State House (District 51) Candidate Josh McLaurin (Incumbent)

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
We must expand Medicaid under the ACA. It’s a cheaper option for the state than the governor’s healthcare waivers. Yet, expanding Medicaid would ensure insurance coverage for hundreds of thousands more Georgians by drawing down a 90 percent match in federal funds (money Georgians have already paid in taxes).
We must review billions of dollars in tax credits to ensure we aren’t just giving away dollars to out-of-state corporations rather than keeping those dollars here.
We should increase the cigarette excise tax to the national average to promote better public health outcomes and raise hundreds of millions of dollars that we could reinvest in other public health initiatives, along with support for small businesses and renters.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
It is irresponsible for the state to be cutting nearly a billion dollars in education and imposing austerity measures in critical areas like prison safety and mental health. We don’t have to be doing this. Instead, we could take a closer look at — and reform — billions of dollars in tax credits that don’t necessarily have the economic effects their advocates claim they do.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
The state isn’t doing enough to support working families during the pandemic. I have been an advocate for rent relief and further support for small businesses, such as restaurants, who have taken devastating hits during the pandemic. I also would like to see progress on criminal justice reform, including a repeal of Georgia’s unnecessary citizen’s arrest law and bills to eliminate private probation and private prisons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.