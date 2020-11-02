3 questions for State House (District 51) Candidate Alex Kaufman

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
My opponent has failed to pass even a single bill into law. I will foster legislation that continues to ensure businesses continue reopening as quickly as possible in 2021 while following state health protocols. I am in favor of the people’s right to vote statewide — up or down — on new revenue proposals, such as legalizing mobile sports wagering and local-option pari-mutuel horse wagering with strict regulatory requirements. I will support a pro-business legislative agenda, including bills that reduce stifling business over-regulation, to attract clean industries and more jobs that translate into more revenue for state coffers.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
Fully fund Georgia’s K-12 public school system to support our educators. Expand the state’s tax credit scholarship program, give foster children and other challenged students other opportunities with scholarships. No more tax increases in Fulton County; fight to keep Georgia’s income tax reduction. Cut spending where I identify waste and abuse in the state budget.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
Seek local legislation to create an economic opportunity zone along Roswell Road in Sandy Springs and Roswell and along Holcomb Bridge Road until it reaches Gwinnett County. This would attract new businesses and create more jobs. Introduce legislation to reform the dysfunctional Fulton County elections system. Fight any efforts to undermine the merit-based HOPE Scholarship program. Introduce legislation to strengthen laws against criminal gangs. Foster further preservation of our parks and water resources. Tougher criminal penalties against anyone involved in human and sex trafficking.
