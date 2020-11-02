3 questions for State House (District 50) Candidate Jay Lin

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
Thanks to responsible fiscal leadership over the last decade, Georgia is lucky enough to have reserve funds for difficult times like we find ourselves in today. The only way we will recover economically and restore funding for important programs is to protect our status as the best state in which to do business. We have achieved that status through fiscally responsible leadership and not placing undue burdens on job creators. My goal is to protect our success over the last decade by continuing to lead responsibly. We cannot afford to revert to the same radical policies that have put states like California and Illinois in bad financial health. There is a reason Georgia’s population is booming while more liberal states are dwindling, and we must always remember that. I believe we must also make sure that we continue to prioritize public safety and do not allow radical movements like the “Defund the Police” movement to take hold in Georgia. Without safe communities, businesses cannot operate effectively.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
My main priority is making sure that our education funding is fully restored. Our legislators faced difficult budget decisions because of the negative impact the COVID-19 shutdown had on tax revenue, but we were able to reduce our cuts to education thanks to our rainy-day fund. Democrats have been dishonest about these education funding cuts and have neglected to let voters know that education cuts, as a percentage, were less than cuts in every other area of the state budget. While it is easy to point fingers, real leadership is about acknowledging the crisis we faced and accepting the fact that difficult decisions had to be made. But Republican leaders made sure that our education system faced the smallest percentage cuts in the budget and put our state on a path that will ensure long-term success.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
We must continue to find innovative ways to combat coronavirus while getting our economy back on the right track. I believe that we can achieve both things. Again, without restoring our economy, we will prolong this crisis. I fear that without responsible leaders in charge, we will face a much longer recovery and potential depression. I am going to be laser-focused on making sure that we continue the same, proven methods that have made Georgia to the No. 1 state to do business. I want to make sure that we are also the No. 1 state for achieving the American Dream.
