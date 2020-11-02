3 questions for State House (District 50) Candidate Angelika Kausche (Incumbent)

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
Georgians have been hit hard by the pandemic, and as the pandemic lingers, much more is needed as the crisis deepens. As a state, we have the fiduciary obligation to balance our budget, so I do not think we can overcome the next months without federal assistance that could provide crucial support for Georgians statewide. I believe the best way to get out of this crisis is to continue to invest in our future, in public education, building healthy communities and a strong workforce. To do so, we need to have the political will to put our people first and invest in programs that create jobs, in more workforce training and in clean energy, so we are building a future for the state. We are leaving Georgians’ tax dollars at the federal level by not expanding Medicaid and bringing those dollars back into the state to help us — a move that would insure about 500,000 while saving our rural hospitals. We also need to be innovative about revenue. Georgia has one of the lowest tobacco taxes in the country and a bipartisan push to increase cigarette taxes while still staying under the national average was unsuccessful, leaving badly needed revenue out of the state budget.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
. Following a significant drop in state revenue due to COVID-19, Georgia had to cut its budget for the fiscal year 2021 by 10 percent across the board, which included an almost $1 billion cut to public education. We cannot cut ourselves out of this crisis. Our long-term perspective should not only focus on further austerity measures but also on how we can regain a healthy revenue basis to ensure Georgia’s long-term economic recovery. To do that, we need to take a serious look at what tax privileges for whom we still can afford and which ones we should let go. For example, to generate desperately needed revenue, Georgia should consider raising the tobacco tax to the national average, re-evaluate special interest tax breaks, and scale back industry-specific tax-subsidies.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
We need to invest in a pandemic recovery that is based on science and public health. To do that expanding access to affordable, quality healthcare would be my main priority. Georgia was already one of the most under-insured states in the country before the pandemic hit, and the result of the poor handling of this crisis has exacerbated the issue. Many Georgians are struggling to receive the most basic healthcare and many are afraid of rising premiums if they visit their doctors. People who catch the virus may be given the status of having a pre-existing condition, making the concept of affordable healthcare an even bigger uncertainty at this time. I’d like to make sure that affordable healthcare isn’t something that people are constantly stressed about. I’m a proponent of filling the Medicaid coverage gap so that families are able to get the care they need for physical ailments, contagious diseases, mental illnesses and substance abuse.
