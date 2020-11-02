3 questions for State House (District 49) Candidate Jason T. Hayes

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
One of pillars of my campaign is small business advocacy which is crucial to our economy. Small businesses are the backbone of communities. Furthermore, thriving small businesses help to reduce the unemployment rate. Thus, I will advocate for tax breaks and an emergency fund to keep small businesses open. Second, I would advocate for Georgia Medicaid expansion which would allow small business owners and their employees access to affordable healthcare. This would help improve small businesses’ cash flow by reducing the need to provide employer healthcare.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
When making budget cuts, we have to be wise. Therefore, any decision that is made to cut the budget will be exercised with fiscal responsibility while protecting the interest of Georgians. This being said, I will make sure education, including teacher salaries, school district support and the Hope Scholarship, dollars are protected. Second, I will ensure safety net medical services, in particular mental health services, are protected as well.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
I would like to see funding to the Hope Scholarship restored along with improving teachers’ salaries. Second, I would like to see Georgia Medicaid expansion approved, which would give 400,000-500,000 Georgians access to affordable health insurance. This initiative would also include the recruitment of healthcare providers, in particular doctors, to accept Medicaid.
Third, I want to see better support for small business owners by offering tax breaks and an emergency fund to protect small business, especially during a crisis like COVID-19.
Finally, I want to see infrastructure improvements, in particular transportation. We have to push for more express lanes, MARTA expansion, and businesses should continue non-essential employees to work from home. We also need to start a dialogue about a four-day work week. When we alleviate the traffic burdens in North Fulton and greater Atlanta, we will begin to reduce carbon emissions and help the environment.
