3 questions for State House (District 49) Candidate Charles E. “Chuck” Martin (Incumbent)

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
Georgia is not “strapped” for revenue; revenue is up more than $300 million from this time one year ago and has a AAA Bond Rating acknowledging our financial strength. That financial strength is grounded in conservative revenue estimates and good financial management, and that strength will see us past this painful time.
The economy is not “down,” and neither are Georgians. This pandemic has been hard, and yet we supported each other. We have lost family, friends, and in many cases a way of life — we have even lost some long serving businesses in our community. Those losses and the uncertainty are due to this virus and are not the fault of Georgians — we are ready to bounce back!
To support our citizens, Georgia must:
• Continue fighting to beat the virus and plan for the post-vaccine times.
• Assist with best practices to allow our citizens to regain their pre-COVID-19 lives, both personal and professional, including K-12 students returning safely to in-person instruction.
• Provide training for individuals that have been displaced or had the industries changed.
As chairman of the Higher Education Committee, I have been working with individuals in our University System and Technical College System to determine actions to assist Georgians back into the workforce.
To directly answer your question, my strategy to help Georgia survive is to make sure Georgians thrive — beat COVID-19, support a safe transition back to normal, and provide opportunities for displaced professionals to retrain for success.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
The money the state spends comes from the citizens of Georgia; therefore, I always have a watchful eye on state spending.
The State Constitution requires a balanced budget each year, and your state lives within its means just as your family does. When revenue is down, budget allocations must be adjusted to match, and that is why the state and local governments have savings accounts to meet immediate needs.
This past session, due entirely to the pandemic, our budget was adjusted to reflect a projected loss in revenues to the state; still core missions of the state, including K-12 education, post-secondary education, public health, and strategic citizen facing operations, were funded using budget revenue.
To avoid furloughing staff important to serving citizens from the Capitol, Republicans voted to cut our legislative salaries which are $17,342 a year by 10 percent.
Serving as chairman of the Tax Expenditure Sub-Committee of House Ways & Means, I will lead the way to ensure Georgia taxpayers are protected and receiving value for any tax expenditures.
I will lead to ensure funding is provided for our students in K-12 education, our communities to remain safe, our most vulnerable populations to have resources, and our workforce to have opportunities for leading edge post-secondary education and training.
Additionally, with lottery funding, I will always protect the merit-based HOPE and Zell Miller Scholarships.
Georgia must deploy our tax dollars wisely, providing funds guided by our constitution and laws to best assist Georgians’ recovery from this pandemic so we once again thrive.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting Georgia’s recovery will be the primary focus next session. I will focus on, and adjust as needed, my previously passed legislation for “Tele-working” that helped Georgians work from home during this pandemic. I will support efforts to beat COVID-19 and provide accommodations for citizens with medical issues until a vaccine or other options are available so families can approach a return to normal.
Our students in K-12 and beyond must have access to the tools and training that will prepare them for the “future of work.” As House Higher Education chairman, this is my focus. Offering more options for virtual learning and “re-learning” for individuals displaced by this pandemic will be a focus. I will also work to address the lack of available testing by providing alternatives to qualify for HOPE and Zell Miller scholarships while protecting their merit-based application.
Under healthcare, last session, progress was made that expanded care to low-income new mothers, reduced surprise billing, reduced cost of prescription drugs and expanded healthcare options. I will continue to focus on legislation that delivers results and reduces the cost of medication, allows family caregivers for senior family members access to healthcare, and provides opportunities for educating more medical professionals.
