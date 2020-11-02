3 questions for State House (District 48) Candidate Mary Robichaux (Incumbent)

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
I supported a plan earlier this year that would have prevented a $1 billion cut to education by raising the tax on cigarettes to the national average and closing a few outdated corporate loopholes. Creative solutions like this could have kept our schools funded through the pandemic. In 2021, I would again support plans that shift the burden of revenues away from the middle class and instead focus on solutions that work for the majority of Georgians. I would explore very specific tax cuts to targeted population segments such as healthcare providers and others to provide help for Georgian citizens.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
Healthcare and education need to be protected as they are underfunded now. Unfortunately, revenues have decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, so finding responsible cuts to the state budget will prove difficult, but I know that solutions are available that will serve Georgians as we all fight our way back from this pandemic. I believe that audits of corporate tax credits should be implemented, as was done for the entertainment industry tax credits to make sure that the credits are truly creating jobs for Georgians and appropriate taxes are being collected across the state.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
First, we need to work on lowering the costs of prescription drugs and making sure healthcare is affordable, so Georgians aren’t forced to choose between their wallet and their health. Second, there is much work to be done in criminal justice reform. The Justice for All package that I support would repeal outdated citizen’s arrest laws, repeal “no knock” warrants, and increase funding for body cams in police organizations. These are changes that a majority of Georgians can get behind as we work toward policing that is just for all people.
