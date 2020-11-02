3 questions for State House (District 48) Candidate Betty Price

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
Georgia has been the No. 1 state in the nation in which to do business for seven years in a row. North Fulton is an economic driver in the state. This district has survived and thrived during the COVID challenge. I know this from listening to people while visiting over 5,200 people door-to-door during this campaign and from the policy of less draconian lockdowns compared to other states.
Georgia is well positioned in the rebound economy, and already the unemployment rate has dropped in half since April and is recently reported at 5.6 percent. Our top business, Home Depot, has thrived while people have taken up home improvement projects in their down time and in their new home offices. This boosts our Important timber business and the agricultural readiness responds to foodstuff needs.
The Georgia budget was cut dramatically this year in anticipation of reduced revenues. The revenues exceeded expectations, and we hope will continue to grow. The Legislature even cut their own salaries to keep administrative staff from being furloughed, even over the continued protestations of my opponent. I served on the Economic Development and Tourism committee because I know that opportunities must be courted and incentivized to the state and to Roswell and Alpharetta. There will be new requests for funding for public safety community programs and for the added virtual needs in the education classrooms. Innovation, and attracting new business will improve revenue stream, unemployment, and poverty rates. I look forward to being part of the solution!
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
When the new legislative session begins in January, we will begin discussions of the FY 2022 budget after the mid-year budget adjustment is approved to take us to June 30, 2021. With one year’s seniority over my opponent, I will be in good position to serve on the Appropriations Committee where allocations are put into the budget. There may be belt-tightening across the board, or we may regain our robust economy. If there are any cuts to be entertained, recommendations from the newly formed Georgians First Commission will assist with identifying waste and abuse from the various departments. Since, by law, the budget must be balanced, the pie is finite, and what is added here must be taken from there. My opponent has already promised things in our district that are unfeasible to deliver, and I will make no promises other than to listen to people with needs and act accordingly.
Our education system has struggled with the coronavirus limitations and will need extra consideration. Police should NOT be defunded, and we must address adequate community adjuncts to law enforcement. The stresses of the past eight months indicate serious needs in the mental health, substance abuse, and marital and family counseling arenas. I have been the treasurer of a national organization and two non profits in Roswell and also held fiduciary positions in many local organizations. My opponent has struggled with the simplest things, such as appropriately submitting the required personal financial disclosure and campaign disclosures.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
In walking door to door to over 5,200 constituents, I have learned of the needs of my fellow citizens. Their House District representative is the conduit to new or modified legislation to the Georgia Code. I am effective at moving legislation and getting it signed by the governor. My opponent has only introduced one policy bill in two years — a tax!. I even had a bill that eventually passed this past session when I was on my unanticipated “sabbatical.” I have bills that were already in process to be reintroduced in the new session and others that have been newly considered, such as jury duty modification, daylight savings time elimination, election and ballot changes, eliminating post-election voting, DFACS requirements for physician examination in repeated child abuse cases, predatory lending reforms, public health reprioritizing, density reductions in institutional settings, vaccine evaluations and implementations, protecting women’s sports competition to biological identity, increasing the number of Georgia residents in admissions policies at state schools, adding to the existing Hate Crimes law a provision protecting someone for his/her political ideology, and others as they come up with residents.
We must allow businesses to operate freely, not negligently, and let people assume the risks when engaging the marketplace, and institute the Medicaid waivers as approved to ensure insurance coverage including preexisting conditions. As we regroup after the election all ideas will be on the table, and we will distill those to see how to obtain support in both legislative chambers to insure a timely passage.
