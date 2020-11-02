3 questions for State House (District 47) Candidate Jan Jones (Incumbent)

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
I am encouraged that revenue collections are recovering, and more quickly than most of the nation. The governor has not suggested any further reductions for next year’s state budget. I will work with the governor and Legislature to further encourage businesses to relocate to Georgia to replace jobs that have been lost to efficiencies and changing preferences due to the pandemic. I will support state universities and technical colleges in revamping their offerings and curriculum to meet the new needs of industries. As revenues increase, I would prioritize applying these funds to K12 and our state colleges and universities.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
will advocate to eliminate all state tax breaks worth $1 billion per year, which would allow Georgia to reduce its individual income tax rate from 5.75 percent to 4 percent. This would encourage business creation and relocation leading to more jobs as well as save every taxpayer on his or her tax return. It would result in more money in Georgians’ pockets at a time when many need it.
I would prioritize K-12 and higher education funding. In 2019, I helped write the state budget that fully funded public education for the first time in Georgia history. My goal is to return education funding to that level. All Georgians’ health and education are my top priority, as well as ensuring we provide a compassionate safety net.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
If re-elected, I will continue my laser-like focus on protecting North Fulton and creating a state environment that leads to new and well-paying jobs to put people back to work. I’m running for re-election to continue serving North Fulton and aspiring to be the caring, trusted, community leader it deserves. This pledge is reflected in the issues that I care about.
Beyond responding to COVID-19 responsibly, we must continue to make healthcare more affordable and predictable for working families. I will also continue working to create more innovative and flexible educational opportunities for students at K-12 and college levels while supporting teachers and parents at the local level. Those closest to the student know their needs best. I also support a lower income tax structure to support our families, entrepreneurs and employers. Small businesses are one of our most valued job-creating assets, and I continue to be committed to relieving Georgia’s small business from costly regulations.
