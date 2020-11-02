3 questions for State House (District 47) Candidate Anthia Owens Carter

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
As I have said, “We are being arrogantly ignored” and “Old ways won’t open new doors.” This pandemic was arrogantly handled using old, selfish ways. In order for Georgia to recover along with the rest of the nation, we have to work together taking everyone’s needs into consideration, Not just big business or special interest groups.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
Georgia cannot slice and dice its approach to growth; that much has been clarified in the consequences of the Great Recession and in the midst of COVID-19. There are reasons Georgia is being hit hard by this pandemic: Disinvestment and an inability to completely recuperate from the last monetary downturn. With the call for cuts, Georgia is set to burn through 16 percent less per person than it did in 2008 preceding the Great Recession. State pioneers ought to do their best to abstain from bro- raising cuts which would likely excessively hurt government-funded schools and advanced education. Rather than strip down programs that improve wellbeing for Georgians, legislators ought to favor realistic alternatives to raise incomes. For example, lifting the low tobacco, e-cigarettes/vaping tax and shutting down exceptional premium escape clauses that cause the state to forego billions of dollars consistently. To the detriment of residents, Georgia has rejected expanding Medicaid, despite the fact that expansion would cover more than 1.4 million Georgians, permitting them to see a healthcare professional and receive care that would decrease rates of delayed care and mortality rates. The repercussions and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia cannot be tended to except if a full Medicaid expansion happens speedily. In essence, Medicaid gives inclusion to the least fortunate and gives economic security to the working class, meaning, expanding Medicaid does not serve one purpose, but many.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
Everything is at stake this election. We cannot accept a framework of legislation that only works for some. It works when we have equity for all. We must repeal Stand Your Ground completely. Georgia is one of 26 states that has a stand your ground law on the books. The “shoot first, ask questions later” culture does not belong in our state. We must address Medicaid expansion and fully funding our schools, restoring the cuts my opponent supported in the last budget by quietly cutting $1 billion dollars — unsettling. Our teachers and children shouldn’t be placed on the chopping block. While my opponent has been giving sweet deals to those who don’t have our communities’ best interest at heart, businesses that were financially unsustainable have made the difficult decision to permanently close and won’t ever reopen. With the strength of the people’s vote my goal is to make a difference for all.
