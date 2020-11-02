3 questions for State House (District 27) Candidate Greg Dolezal

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
We are seeing positive signs on the revenue front, and I am cautiously optimistic. About two of every three jobs lost in April have returned, and Georgia's unemployment rate is about 20 percent lower than the national average.
We need to continue to allow businesses to operate so people can earn a living. This will continue to help the revenue, but more importantly, it helps individuals and their families. The most important thing we can do for state and private sector revenue is to unleash the free market economy and allow people to get back to producing whatever they produce.
Thankfully, due to conservative budgeting and pushing back against calls to spend our reserve fund previously, the state has money in reserve to continue to weather the storm. As revenues continue to stabilize, we should maintain a healthy reserve fund to prepare for the next downturn.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
We have far too many special interest tax carve-outs in our code. This is ultimately an expense that favors one group of people or organization over another. Last session, I worked on a task force to identify credits for removal, but our efforts fell victim to politics. I believe this should be a top priority for our state moving forward.
I will never forget walking to my desk to vote "no" on one of these tax credits and hearing one colleague ask another "Why are we voting on this credit for this industry?" and the response was, "Because they have a good lobbyist." This is a great illustration of how we got to where we are today.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
Focusing locally, we need to continue to secure state funding for our much-needed road infrastructure in Forsyth County. We have some great projects scheduled and have secured unprecedented funding, but our needs are still growing.
Also on the local front, we will continue to work with local and state leaders to attract commercial economic development to Forsyth County to balance our tax digest and reduce the commute time for many Forsythians.
I will again introduce legislation to allow developer impact fees for schools to help fast-growing counties like Forsyth keep their kids out of trailers and in classrooms.
Coming from a constituent request, I am introducing legislation to help our disabled military veterans.
K-12 education represents 37 percent of our state spending, and adding the University System, the total comes to over 46 percent of our budget. We need to continue to focus and optimize our education system to prepare students for 21st century jobs.
I support term limits on the Legislature and will introduce legislation to enact term limits.
We passed some excellent surprise medical billing legislation this past session, and I would like to see us focus on price transparency in this next session to allow consumers to peel back the opaque veil currently shrouding healthcare costs.
