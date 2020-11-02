With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
The March to June 2020 tax receipt reduction drove a 10 percent budget cut for the Legislature to consider. Thanks to our nearly $3 billion rainy-day fund, along with the federal CARES money, Georgia was able to fund education, Medicaid, EBT (food), mental health, state public safety and many others. Tax receipts for fiscal year ’21 (starting July 1) have been surprisingly strong and point toward a potential recovery for the state. We will continue to focus on containing costs (Georgia ranks 50th in per capita cost increases since the end of the Great Recession) and strengthening Georgia as the number one state to do business in the Union. Collectively, we have driven the unemployment rate to just under 5.5 percent, lower than the national rate, and our focus will be on solidifying those industries hardest hit (e.g. lodging, dining, entertainment) and developing leading-edge tech expertise in 3D printing and autonomous vehicles. This laser focus of helping those in need and simultaneously establishing additional "beachheads of knowledge" will hopefully foster a faster return for our economy and each Georgian.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
The focus needs to be on evaluating each and every tax incentive program to determine, with efficacy, if it is driving expected outcomes (additional jobs, higher tax receipts, etc.). This is critical since 10 agencies, out of 48 state agencies, make up about 90 percent of the states' $27 billion budget. These 10 include K-12 education, Department of Community Service (Medicaid, EBT, housing, etc.), higher education, Department of Transportation, OT, Department of Corrections and our technical colleges. These are areas that we want to enhance and drive greater outcomes for our citizens. For instance, can we maintain K-12 funding, but permit our students to move through their secondary school years at their pace rather than the median of the bell curve? Would that create greater student engagement and hopefully improved educational results for every young Georgian for the same money? How can we drive a diversified transportation portfolio instead of relying exclusively on automobiles? I believe the same amount of investment could be leveraged for higher traffic throughput if we focus on different modalities. Ultimately, the question is, can we focus on numerator thinking rather than a denominator focus where cost reduction drivers may ultimately lead to zero, but potentially limited value (yield) for Georgia.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
If reelected, I will definitely be resubmitting my indigent healthcare bill that calls for a pilot program to determine if we can offer no-cost healthcare to Georgians at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty line. Today, states only go to 100 percent or 138 percent of the FPL. We would be the first state in the country to prove, without additional tax dollars, that 200 percent is possible.
Second, two key education areas will be my focus: a) improving birth-to-4 education. We must break all the correlations between birth-to-4 development and academic success. That can only be done with a laser focus on helping every child in our state; b) Our children should move through school at their pace and capabilities. All kids born in a certain year are not of the same skillset. We recognize that in every part of life except K-12 schooling. Why? Let the children move as they demonstrate mastery of the course standards; Finally, we will be striving to remove as many statutes from the books as possible. We have to shrink government and that starts with our regulatory framework. So many statutes remain in our laws that made sense a century ago, but today need to be refined or completely removed. This is an effort that will have meaningful results for the state (and make it easier for all future attorneys).
