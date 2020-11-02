3 questions for State House District 25 Candidate Christa Olenczak

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
Due to the economic impacts of COVID and previous state income tax cuts this year, our budget was cut drastically, including almost a billion dollars in tax cuts to education. Next year, we are projected to have deficits again. We cannot continue to defund education and cut services and programs that are needed by Georgians without looking for new revenue opportunities for the state, like increasing the tobacco tax, eliminating tax loopholes, and new economic and job opportunities. I will work to bring in these opportunities so we can continue to fund our public education and other programs our neighbors depend on.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
Our children are our future leaders, doctors, teachers, etc… and we must continue to provide a strong educational foundation for their success — this means fully funding our education and ensuring our teachers have the resources they need.
In the midst of a pandemic we must ensure Georgians continue to have access to affordable healthcare coverage. Georgia has the 3rd highest uninsured in the country and nearly half of our children are covered by Medicaid and PeachCare. We must continue to ensure Georgians have the healthcare resources they need, work to cover those without healthcare, and increase our living wage to a minimum wage to help lift Georgians out of poverty.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
Expand Medicaid in Georgia to ensure thousands of more Georgians have access to affordable healthcare. The Medicaid Waiver program will cover fewer Georgians and cost more money. We need solutions that will help the people and be fiscally responsible.
Properly fund our Environmental Protection Department and hold polluters accountable for clean air and water. We also need to begin working toward a green economy and plans to respond to the economic, environmental and health impacts of climate change.
