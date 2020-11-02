3 questions for State House District 24 Candidate Natalie Bucsko

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
We need to look for new revenue sources that don't increase taxes for low- and middle- income families. Looking to things like allowing gambling in the form of casinos, legalizing cannabis and taxing it, eliminating blue laws (which really should be seen as unconstitutional since they bring religion into a state matter) to increase revenue from alcohol taxes. There are a number of ways we can bring state revenue back up so vital programs and services are not defunded again.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
Education should have no cuts and should be better funded. Defunding Education by $950 million in the middle of a pandemic is inexcusable, especially when no additional revenue streams were explored.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
Passing a law that freezes home values for property tax purposes for primary residences. Right now, counties assess homes and decide on the value they are going to tax you on. But they don't reduce it during a recession. So, if you bought your home for $175,000 and have lived in it for 20 years, but they built a big new neighborhood across the street, the county might decide your home is now worth $450,000. Suddenly you have to move because you can't afford the taxes. That's a problem. I want to freeze home valuations for primary residences at the price you paid for the home.
I'd also like to see education protected and better funded.
