3 questions for State House District 22 Candidate Wes Cantrell (Incumbent)

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
We are fortunate to have a fiscally conservative governor. We will continue to have all agencies justify every dollar they ask for and ask for appropriate decreases from the appropriate agencies.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
I think we should protect education and healthcare spending but with appropriate scrutiny. All other departments should be examined and appropriate decreases made.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
Georgia families need more educational options, especially in light of the pandemic. We must put our children first, and education is key. I'd like to see some significant reform at the Board of Pardons & Paroles as too many violent prisoners are being paroled only to re-offend. I'd like to eliminate time change in Georgia and will continue to pursue this goal. The most important thing we must do is balance the budget, given the current economic circumstances.
