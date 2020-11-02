3 questions for State House District 22 Candidate Charles Ravenscraft

With the state strapped for revenue, what strategy do you have for helping Georgia survive a down economy?
I would reassess some of the state’s tax credits to see where adjustments could be made.
Are there any specific cuts in spending you’d like to see? What should be protected?
I'm not looking for specific cuts, but I would reprioritize some of the spending. I would protect education and healthcare at this time.
What initiatives would you like to see implemented in the coming legislative session?
I would like to see Medicaid expanded first and foremost. I would also like to see the state minimum wage increased as well.
