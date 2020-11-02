3 questions for Fulton County Commisssion (District 2) Candidate Justin Holsomback

Given that distribution of CARES funding nearly had the cities filing legal action in September, what steps should Fulton County take to reduce tensions with its municipalities?
Citizens of Fulton County were very clear over the last two decades during the cityhood movement: they wanted as much local control and influence as possible. What is now clearer than ever is that Fulton County is not being intentional in its inclusion of local city leadership in its relevant decision-making. Fulton County received $104 million from the federal government on the back of the cities’ populations. Yet, until the cities threatened to sue, they were not given a seat at the table as decisions were being made on how to spend those funds.
As commissioner, a top priority of my term would be an open a fluid flow of communication between my office and the cities both in my district, but also countywide. City councilors, mayors, etc., know their communities far better than I ever could as a county official, and leaning on that expertise to inform my decision-making seems to be an obvious route to increasing the quality of life for Fulton County’s residents. Functionally, whether that’s accomplished through in-person meetings, regular conference calls, etc., would be dictated by factors like whether the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, but my commitment to our cities is to be very intentional in providing them a seat at the table.
With so many cities offering residents increased services, do you see Fulton County’s role as a service provider changing in the future?
I view the role of the Fulton County Commission as ensuring that the county as a whole is placed in the best possible position to deliver high quality county services, and to ensure the county grows effectively, efficiently and equitably. While individual legislative priorities might change and shift, that overarching goal and role seems immutable to me. There are things the cities are best at, and there are things the county is best at.
Making sure Fulton is at the forefront and cutting edge of public transit expansions and programs so that our citizens can travel freely for work and play. Working with our cities to provide an effective and accessible system of elections that allows North, Mid and South Fulton voters easy access to voting. Ensuring that our county jail system is centered around reform and restorative justice versus punishment through jobs and careers training programs. Responding to countywide public health epidemics like COVID-19, HIV/AIDS, opiate addiction, etc.
These are just some of the spaces that Fulton County government should be at the forefront of and would be a few of my top priorities as commissioner.
Are there measures that can be taken to improve the reliability of property assessments and increase the faith residents have in the process?
I think the most direct way to start to address this issue is to ensure there is an accessible, transparent, and fair appeals process when a resident receives their assessment. Government should be viewed by residents as a positive extension of their own lives, an additive body that helps residents pursue the American Dream, whatever that means to each individual family. If a resident feels that an error has been made in their assessment, I would hope that they view Fulton County Government as an ally to get to the bottom of the potential issue, and if one is identified, an institution they can rely on to remediate it in a timely manner.
Long term, an independent audit of the assessment process would be in order if a systemic, widespread issue is identified in residents’ assessments. Again, changing the relationship between residents and the county government from a hostile relationship to a mutually beneficial one is in the best interests of both parties, and solving critical issues like this should be a top priority.
