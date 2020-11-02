3 questions for DeKalb County Commission (District 1) Candidate Robert Patrick

What measures would you consider to make county government meet the needs of those most affected by the pandemic?
Under my leadership, we will continue to look at the assets we have to support the human capital infrastructure to make sure we are dealing with issues from an intergenerational approach so all residents area receiving optimal service with the goal of enhancing their quality of life during these difficult times. That means I will work with my colleagues on the County Commission to allocate available resources to help people avoid evictions, partner with community organizations for those in need of food, continue to encourage people to get vaccinated against the flu, and, most importantly, not put politics ahead of the needs of our residents, regardless if they live in a city or unincorporated DeKalb County.
With revenue declines anticipated through the coming year, how can DeKalb County maintain services? Are there cuts you can suggest? Would you consider a tax increase?
How do you see relations between the county and Dunwoody now, and what (if any) areas are there to improve?
North DeKalb, District 1, is responsible to 145,000 residents that live in either of five different cities or unincorporated areas, such as Henderson Mill, Embry Hills and Briarlake. Relations between DeKalb and Dunwoody will always remain a top priority. However, current leadership in DeKalb County District 1 has abdicated its role in working with the cities and unincorporated areas. Under my leadership, we will collaborate with each of our communities to work on issues that are vital to all District 1 residents, such as transportation and economic development. Unlike my opponent, I will be responsive to the concerns and needs of all or our District 1 neighbors on the first call, not the fifth call.
