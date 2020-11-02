3 questions for DeKalb County Commission (District 1) Candidate Nancy Jester (Incumbent)

What measures would you consider to make county government meet the needs of those most affected by the pandemic?
As commissioner and chairwoman of the Finance Committee, I made sure the county shared funding with the cities from the Federal Covid Relief Funds (CRF) given to DeKalb County. All five cities in District 1 — Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, Dunwoody, and Tucker — received a pro rata share of CRF, based on population.
Getting money to the cities, and thus, closer to the people was an important step. I also sponsored and passed legislation that created a $15 million small businesses financial assistance grant fund for the county as a whole. I recognize and have supported legislation to provide funds for housing and utility payment assistance. I also recently voted to approve funding additional public health infrastructure improvements, such as mobile health units and increased testing.
I am proud to have provided commissioner-directed funds to several non-profits in District 1, including: Jewish Family and Career Services, Inc., The Spruill Center for the Arts, Malachi’s Storehouse, Georgia Council on Substance Abuse, and various school public school PTAs and Foundations. I am pleased to partner with these organizations to make sure vulnerable residents receive assistance and important community functions continue.
With revenue declines anticipated through the coming year, how can DeKalb County maintain services? Are there cuts you can suggest? Would you consider a tax increase?
Thankfully, DeKalb County is prepared to weather any fiscal difficulties ahead. My colleagues recognized my professional financial experience in actuarial consulting gave me a unique perspective and expertise in financial matters. They have entrusted me with the chairmanship of the Finance Committee for the last three years. During that time, the county changed its financial trajectory. I developed financial reporting tools, from the ground up, for the Board of Commissioners, for financial oversight. The results of my work include: 1.) two bond rating increases; 2.) over $100 million in accumulated reserves; 3.) the aggregate millage rate has not increased during my tenure; and 4.) timely audits and financial statements without the previously persistent ,significant findings. It is imperative for me to continue this work if the county is to remain on solid financial footing.
The county is strongly positioned, with over $100 million in reserves, to weather the storm. The county is in the position because of deliberate and prudent financial management from the Board of Commissioners, through the Board’s Finance Committee that I chair. Because of this strong position, I do not anticipate the need to increase taxes or cut services in the upcoming fiscal year.
How do you see relations between the county and Dunwoody now, and what (if any) areas are there to improve?
I am proud of the collaborative work I have done with cities throughout, District 1, especially the City of Dunwoody. I have provided commissioner-directed funds to Dunwoody to purchase the land for an entirely new park. I care deeply about our public green spaces and have worked with cities in District 1 to expand and augment their parks and trails. I serve on the board of the Peachtree Greenway Partnership (PGP) that includes the city of Dunwoody. Along with the mayors in the PGP, I am dedicated to seeing a robust and connected trails network become a reality, providing even more connectivity in and between all the cities.
I have been pleased to partner with the City of Dunwoody and the Perimeter CID to provide funds for an intersection improvement on Meadow Lane Road at Ashford Dunwoody.
During this challenging time, I made sure Dunwoody was given a proportional share of Federal Covid Relief Funds that were granted to the county. In addition to the CRF, I have provided discretionary grants to several non-profits in the city so they can continue their important work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.