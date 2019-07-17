MILTON, Ga. — A Milton Walmart employee was charged with theft after he allegedly used his manager’s credentials to fraudulently load $200 on a gift card he took from the store without paying.
A store manager said the employee used his credentials to load funds on the gift card on June 25 and then used the card to make purchases at the store later that day.
The employee later admitted to the theft to a Walmart loss prevention officer, police said. The employee was also arrested for possession of marijuana.
