MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman called police Sept. 14 after she realized her personal information had been used to open a credit card account fraudulently.
The woman, who uses a credit monitoring program, received an alert Sept. 12 that someone had attempted to open a credit card account using her name and other personal information.
She told police that someone had hacked her iPhone earlier in the year, and all accounts associated with it had been compromised.
Police advised the woman to freeze her credit and place a fraud alert on her credit.
