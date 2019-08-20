MILTON, Ga. — A woman contacted police Aug. 14 about a fraudulent purchase made online using her credit card.
The previous evening, the woman received an email from wayfair.com confirming her recent purchase of a $600 headboard. The woman said she had not recently made any purchases.
The transaction was made using the woman’s wayfair account and credit card. The order originated from an address in Ohio.
The woman cancelled the order and was able to get her money refunded.
