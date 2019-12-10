MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman contacted police Nov. 26 after she noticed her wallet had been stolen during a shopping trip at the Walmart on Windward Parkway.
The woman told police she had visited the store that afternoon, and while shopping, she saw that her wallet was missing from her cart. Neither she nor employees could locate the wallet in the store or in the woman’s car.
Police later met with the loss prevention officer, who said they did not have a good camera angle of the woman at the time her wallet went missing.
