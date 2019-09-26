MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 14 incident in which a car parked at Bell Park Road was burglarized.
The owner had parked at the park that afternoon for her son’s baseball practice. When she returned an hour later, the owner saw that her driver-side rear window had been broken.
A purse, which had been hidden under a seat, was gone. It only contained some makeup, the owner said.
No other items were taken.
