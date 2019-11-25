MILTON, Ga. — A woman reported Nov. 14 that her iPhone had been stolen while she was at a restaurant on Ga. 9.
After the woman and her family finished eating, her husband took the children to their car while the woman cleaned up. She left her phone, worth $500, on the table.
When she returned, the phone was gone.
The woman’s husband gave police a photo he took of a suspect’s car tag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.