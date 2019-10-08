MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman called police Oct. 1 after she discovered someone had made $43,000 worth of fraudulent withdrawals from her bank account.
The woman checked her bank account that morning, as she does every morning, and saw three withdrawals on her account that she had not made. The withdrawals were made in Woodstock. While the woman spoke to police about the incidents, she received another alert about a fraudulent withdrawal for $8,000. The woman put a hold on her account and was advised to file a police report in Woodstock.
