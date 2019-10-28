MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman called police Oct. 22 after she noticed $17,000 worth of fraudulent activity on her bank accounts.
The woman called her credit union after she saw a strange payment to her power company. She found $15,000 worth of fraudulent checks using her name.
She also found $2,000 worth of online purchases she had not made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.