MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman called police Nov. 19 after she realized she had been the victim to a phone scam.
The woman said she had received a call the previous day from someone claiming to represent the United States Marshall Service.
The caller said someone was using the woman’s personal information for criminal purposes in Texas. They then said she needed to withdraw her personal savings, because they had potentially been compromised.
The woman did as instructed and converted some of her money into Bitcoin to transfer.
The caller said she would be reimbursed within 24 hours.
After 24 hours, the woman had not been reimbursed and called police. She lost $1,900.
