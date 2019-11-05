MILTON, Ga. — A Lilburn woman called police Oct. 23 after she realized she had lost $1,000 to a scammer on Instagram.
The woman, looking to invest her money, found an account on Instagram that claimed it could invest her money.
The woman contacted the user and agreed to drop off the money at a mailbox on Freemanville Drive. After delivering the money, the woman tried to contact the Instagram user again, but the account had been blocked. At this point, the woman said she realized she had been scammed and called police.
