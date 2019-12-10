MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a scam which cost a woman $1,000.
On Nov. 26, the woman found a number through Google that she thought belonged to United Airlines. She called the number to attempt to add service for her dog to her family’s flight.
The person on the phone said they would need to cancel and rebook the flights and that the woman would need to pay $1,000 in gift cards for the rebooking fees.
The woman bought two $500 cards and read off the numbers before hanging up.
The woman later became suspicious, searched Google for similar incidents and realized she had been scammed.
