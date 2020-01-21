MILTON, Ga. — Police met with a Milton woman Jan. 13 after she learned of several fraudulent accounts opened under her name.
In late December, the woman conducted a credit check in order to get a car loan. She told police she found two inquiries on the credit check.
Over the next few weeks, the woman received two unauthorized credit cards at her residence as well as a letter about another credit card application that had been declined.
The woman investigated and found that the suspect had used her former name and an address for a recently listed rental house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.