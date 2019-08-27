MILTON, Ga. — A woman called police Aug. 15 after she found thousands of dollars in fraudulent charges on her Macy’s credit card.
The woman had received a statement in the mail that day for charges on her Macy’s account that the woman had not made. There were four charges for $2,000 total at the same location.
The woman contacted Macy’s, reported the fraud and cancelled the card before calling police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.