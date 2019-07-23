MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman is out of $1,600 after she fell victim to a scam in which a caller claimed her IP address had been hacked and she would be investigated by the FBI.
The woman told police she was contacted around 11 p.m. on July 16 by a person claiming to work with Apple’s help line. The caller said the woman’s IP address had been hacked and said there was child pornography and other data on her computer and the FBI would be starting an investigation.
The scammer said the woman would need to make a payment through gift cards to alleviate the supposed situation. The woman paid the caller by purchasing two, $500 Target gift cards, a $500 Google Play gift card and a $100 Best Buy card and sending the cards’ information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.