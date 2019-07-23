MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a 19-year old on a felony entering auto charge after he allegedly took items from a woman’s car and pushed her when she confronted him.
The victim said she was at the Your Extra Attic on Ga. 9 around midnight July 13 when she saw a man peering into her Range Rover. The woman said she asked the suspect what he was doing, and he replied he was searching for a phone charger. She said when the suspect realized she was calling police, he grabbed a bag from the rear of her car, gave her a “light shove,” and ran in the direction of nearby businesses.
Police used a K9 to track the suspect who was later detained. According to the report, the suspect admitted to an officer that he had entered the victim’s car and had taken items. Police found the items the woman had reported taken in his possession.
The suspect was also charged with possessing three fake IDs.
