MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating several incidents in which a woman found evidence of identity fraud in her mail.
On July 18, the woman received a letter confirming two accounts at BB&T that she had not opened. She alerted the bank to the fraud and closed the accounts.
One July 28, the woman received another alert, this time from Bank of America, about two new accounts opened under her name. She again called the bank and closed the accounts.
On the same day, the woman’s husband saw someone rifle through their mail and leave.
The woman received another notice Aug. 5 that a Mac Book she had not ordered would soon be delivered.
The woman contacted the three credit bureaus to freeze her and her husband’s credit before calling police.
