MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating the possible theft of a man’s $3,700 watch.
The man had moved to his new home in Milton on July 25, and when he checked on his watch three days later, he was unable to find it. The watch had been stored in a duffle bag.
The man attempted to contact the movers he had hired but had trouble contacting them. After two weeks of unsuccessful contact, the man called police Aug. 14 about the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.