MILTON, Ga. — An employee at a Deerfield Parkway apartment complex called police July 26 after staff realized several washers and dryers were missing from vacant apartments.
The appliances, nine total, were last seen about a week ago, employees said.
Police found track marks from a dolly used to move the appliances.
All of the burglarized apartments should have been locked, according to staff, but police said they found no signs of forced entry.
The total value of the stolen appliances is $8,000.
