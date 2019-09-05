MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a woman Aug. 23 after an officer recognized her as a wanted person.
Police were dispatched to Verizon Place for a private property accident. While documenting the scene, officers ran the drivers involved through their system. One of the drivers was flagged as having a warrant from Clayton County for failure to appear on a traffic charge.
Once the warrant was confirmed, the woman, 25-year-old Alexus Duncan of Norcross, was arrested without incident.
