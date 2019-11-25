MILTON, Ga. — Police arrested a woman Nov. 13 after officers recognized her as a wanted woman during a traffic stop.
Police had been patrolling near Morris Road that afternoon when an officer saw a vehicle pass by at 50 mph in a 35-mph zone. Officers stopped the car.
While speaking with the driver, police were notified the woman was wanted by the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation on cocaine charges. The passenger was also wanted in Banks County for probation violation on cocaine charges and for bail jumping in Cobb County.
Police arrested the driver, 41-year-old Anitra Saade of Forsyth, and the passenger, 30-year-old Sossity McConville, without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.